GHIAL signs concession pact for Bidar airport

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has signed the concession agreement to commission, operationalise and maintain the civilian enclave at the Bidar airport in north Karnataka under the regional connectivity UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. GHIAL is expected to start the airport operations in the first week of February 2020 with the operations of one daily flight connecting Bidar with Bangalore.

“The operationalisation of Bidar airport is a testimony to our commitment to support the government of India’s flagship regional connectivity scheme. We are confident that the start of commercial operations at Bidar will provide a boost to the local economy through better connectivity for the people of Bidar and the large number of tourists who visits the area,” said SGK Kishore, executive director-south, GMR Airports, and CEO, GHIAL, in a statement.

Bidar city is the headquarters of the Bidar district and is home to important religious shrines and historic monuments, including Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib, which is one of the holiest sites of the Sikh religion in this part of the country. Bidar is also renowned for Bidriware metal handicraft products that have been recognized with the coveted geographical indication (GI) tag.

GMR Group’s airport portfolio has around 325-million passenger capacity in operation and under development, comprising India’s busiest Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with Megawide in Philippines. While greenfield projects under development include airport at Mopa in Goa and another one at Heraklion, Crete, Greece, in partnership with GEK Terna. The GMR-Megawide consortium has won the Clark International Airport’s EPC project, the second project in Philippines. The company recently received the Letter of Intent for development and operations of Nagpur airport on PPP basis and development and operation of greenfield airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh. GMR Group is developing very unique airport cities on the commercial land available around its airports in Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa.