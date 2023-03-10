Ghaggar bridge repair work leads to massive traffic snarls, commuters face long jams

The Ghaggar bridge, which connects Trans-Ghaggar areas from the side of Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, is undergoing repair work that will restrict commuters till March 12. Owing to the ongoing repair work, all traffic load has been shifted to a second Ghaggar bridge on Yamunanagar-Naraingrh National Highway nearby Old Panchkula Sector 1 of Haryana, reported IE. The repair work on the Ghaggar bridge kickstarted on March 5.

The repair work resulted in massive traffic snarls in the areas. Thousands of vehicles and roadways buses coming from Dehradun, Yamunanagar,Barwala, Raipur Rani, Naraingarh, and Nahan (Himachal), have to face heavy and slow moving traffic on the second route. The situation turns bad during the peak hours of traffic.

Many government vehicles, including bureaucrats and senior police officers, are reported to have got stuck in the traffic jam. Ambulances and other emergency vehicles are given preference during the traffic jam, said a Panchkula traffic police, reported IE. At Majri Chowk Sector 2, vehicular movement is managed manually by traffic police officers as the traffic lights are kept off.