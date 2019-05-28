Get ready for greener, pollution-free Delhi! PWD begins road beautification by planting trees across the city

Delhi to get greener and cleaner! The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi government has started the beautification work on 500 kilometres of roads across the national capital by planting trees and plants in a bid to give a greener look to the city ahead of monsoon. According to an HT report, the beautification work has started on 32 key stretches including roads around ISBT Kashmere Gate Ring Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg among others by planting a variety of saplings on the central as well as on the side verges. Under this project, other open spaces like small parks or patches of lands alongside the roads managed by the department are also getting beautified. According to the report, Delhi's PWD manages 1,260 km roads across the city. An official familiar with the project was quoted in the report saying that the department is currently planting ornamental as well as seasonal flowering plants, creepers, shrubs and grass alongside roads to give them a beautiful look. The road beautification project is a part of the Delhi government's Green Budget initiative, announced last year in March by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. With this project, the Delhi government aims to control dust pollution in the city. However, only roads wider than 100 feet are being taken up for beautification, under this project. According to the PWD officials, the main purpose of the drive is to control dust particulate matter as the grass and the plants will not leave any dry and open space for dust to fly. According to a senior official of PWD's horticulture wing, earlier, the side and central verges of the roads under the PWD were either barren or only small patches of grass were there, allowing dust to fly from open spaces. However, now the department is planting seasonal flowering plants, creepers, shrubs, ornamental plants to control dust pollution as well as to give a beautiful look to the streets. The horticulture wing of the PWD has also started planting the saplings of 15 varieties such as yellow and red kaner, gurhal (Hibiscus), bougainvillea, livistona palm, calliandra, raphis palm, champa, ficus, hamelia and tecoma gaudichaudi among others. According to the official, the beautification drive will be intensified during the upcoming monsoon as that is the perfect season for plantation. During monsoon, the saplings that have already been planted will grow and the flowers will bloom, making roads more pleasant. Besides, horticulture work, the project also includes hardscaping, surface touching, and pedestrian lighting. Also, the footpaths at Minto Road are getting repaired. Similar type of beautification work has also started on several other sections across the city like Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Minto Road, IP Extension flyover, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, on Ring Road between Bhairon Marg T-point and Chandgi Ram Akhara, road in front of ISBT Kashmere Gate and Tis Hazari Court, the report said.