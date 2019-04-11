Get ready for a new Delhi Metro corridor from Dwarka Sector 21 to AIIMS Jhajjar via Gurugram; details here

The new metro line is likely to pass through Gurgaon.

Soon, the Jhajjar campus of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and Delhi are likely to get connected via Delhi Metro. The new metro line is likely to pass through Gurgaon. According to reports, the proposed line starts from Dwarka Sector 21 metro station and passes via Dwarka Expressway to reach Badsa in Jhajjar, Haryana. The first field inspection was conducted on Wednesday in order to identify the project’s route alignment. The AIIMS campus in Jhajjar will be the country’s largest cancer institute – the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Therefore, metro connectivity is expected to ease the movement of patients.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) along with Haryana government will conduct traffic and technical feasibility surveys before coming up with a detailed project report (DPR). It is being expected that the project cost will be shared by the Haryana government and Union government. However, the project may start in a few years time, reports suggest. Several projects including residential and commercial are coming up along Dwarka Expressway. With this, large number of people who will move into new sectors will hugely benefit from the metro line.

Meanwhile, the DMRC is all set to open a subway, the Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to the Magenta Line, by the month of July. Interestingly, the upcoming subway will be the first such subway in New Delhi to have travelators. At present, the public has to cross a rough road between the airport’s terminal and gate number 3 of the Magenta Line’s IGI Airport metro station. July onwards, the corporation expects to start the subway, which would be 370 metre long, linking the Magenta Line metro gate to the airport’s arrival and departure areas. According to DMRC estimates, the Terminal 1 of IGI Airport gets a daily footfall of around 66,000 air passengers. DMRC said that there will be two entry and exit points, one each at the arrival and departure areas of the airport.