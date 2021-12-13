Get all key information at one point! Delhi Metro installs improvised signages at stations for more convenience

Currently, Delhi Metro is undertaking the installation of the special kind of combined information signages at its Phase I and Phase II metro stations as well as on all Interchange stations.

Delhi Metro Update: In a bid to provide all key information at one single point with better visibility for the commuters, currently Delhi Metro is undertaking the installation of the special kind of combined information signages at its Phase I and Phase II metro stations as well as on all Interchange stations of the Delhi Metro Network. According to DMRC, these specific signages are aimed at helping the commuters with all Delhi Metro-related information including ticketing, first and last train timings, system map, Do’s and Don’ts, facilities for Divyangjan, Lost and Found, helpline numbers, other statutory information, etc.

For better visibility of symbols and words, these signages which are bilingual (both English and Hindi) will be LED-backlit at all the interchange and underground Metro stations. Besides, all the elevated/at grade Phase I and Phase II Delhi Metro stations will have similar non-backlit signages as well. These are being installed at the stations near the ticketing areas so that commuters have easy access to them and get benefit in terms of planning their metro journey along with knowing about Do’s & Don’t’ in the Metro premises.

These signages have already been installed at all the interchange Metro stations. While the remaining Delhi Metro stations of Phase I and II will be installed with these signages by March 2022 in a phased manner. In all, over 400 such signages are being installed at 158 Phase I and II metro stations as well as all Interchange stations. According to DMRC, the information displayed in these newly installed signages is divided into three portions: