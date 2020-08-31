Gearing up to travel on Delhi Metro? Here’s what the CISF has planned to prevent COVID-19 from spreading

A fresh “business continuity plan” has been prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the paramilitary force that guards the Delhi Metro network.

Delhi Metro update: As Delhi Metro services are all set to resume from September 7, DMRC has planned a slew of measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. A fresh “business continuity plan” has been prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the paramilitary force that guards the Delhi Metro network, that will be implemented in consultation with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Urban Development Ministry. According to a PTI report, the plan has been prepared by the CISF to ensure that the health and security of Delhi Metro commuters and staff are not compromised as well as to enable a sound counter-terrorist cover in over 230 stations, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the plan, the CISF has proposed that the Aarogya Setu mobile app will be checked for all commuters entering the Delhi Metro stations. However, CISF has not stressed that the Aarogya Setu mobile app should be mandatory, but Delhi Metro commuters can be encouraged to download the application for a hassle-free journey. Also, the CISF troops on duty have been directed by the force to have the app on their mobile phones so that contact tracing can be done in case someone is detected positive for the disease.

Also, before commuters undertake “contactless frisking”, they will be asked to take out their metallic items and keep them in their bags. Subsequently, the commuters will walk through multiple door-frame metal detectors (DFMD). Also, the DFMD will be monitored by a special CISF personnel to “profile” the metro user from the security point of view and if there is a “reasonable doubt”, physical frisking of a commuter will take place. As per the plan, contactless frisking will be carried out by the security staff using a hand-held metal detector at a minimum distance of 2.5 cms. Besides, passenger bags will be checked through the x-ray scanner, and suspicious bags will have to be opened by the commuters themselves for further inspection by CISF staff.

Inside the station area, physical distancing norms will be enforced and a distance of two metres shall be maintained by metro users between the frisking and line up points. While a distance of one metre shall be maintained between commuters waiting at the security point. Also, not all the metro station gates will be opened. Also, commuters will be mandated to wear face masks. Also, before the security check, DMRC staff will check the body temperature of each commuter. Those who are detected with abnormal temperatures shall be denied entry.

To handle “suspect” passengers and bags, the CISF will keep personal protective equipment (PPE) suits in the station area. Also, as stipulated under the COVID-19 medical protocol, the CISF personnel who frisk Delhi Metro commuters will wear face shields apart from the regular masks and gloves. Moreover, the DMRC has been asked to ensure regular sanitisation of their equipment, x-ray area as well as their gadgets. Also, to have a close monitoring on all activities in metro premises, electronic and manual surveillance will be intensified as well. Additionally, the shops and other commercial establishments inside the metro stations will be asked to ensure social distancing by marking of areas. It has also been reported that around 10,000 men and women personnel have been deployed by the CISF to guard the Delhi Metro network.