Ganga river water nirmal and aviral during Kumbh Mela, thanks to Modi government’s effort: Nitin Gadkari

By: | Published: March 22, 2019 1:35 PM

Currently, development work is happening for around 288 projects under the Clean Ganga Mission. The projects are being developed at a cost of Rs 26,000 crore. In Delhi, 13 projects are being implemented with the Delhi government.

Clean Ganga MissionGadkari said that in Panipat-Sonipat, Haryana, two projects have already been completed under the Clean Ganga Mission. (Reuters)

Clean Ganga Mission: Massive development works are being carried out by the Modi government to make river Ganga completely clean! Currently, development work is happening for around 288 projects under the Clean Ganga Mission. The projects are being developed at a cost of Rs 26,000 crore. Recently, Union Minister of River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari in his interview with HT said that his ministry is not only working on the river Ganga but also working on its tributaries as well as channels. Gadkari said that in Panipat-Sonipat, Haryana, two projects have already been completed under the Clean Ganga Mission. In Delhi, as many as 13 projects are being implemented along with the Delhi government. The projects in the national capital are being developed at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore, he said.

The minister further claimed that his ministry is working on one project in Mathura on Hybrid Annuity Model where unclean water was sold to Indian Oil. For this, the ministry is getting Rs 19 crore as royalty per year. In the city of Agra, various projects are being developed at a cost of Rs 850 crore. Moreover, as many as 7 projects are being developed in Kanpur, 13 projects in Patna, 11 projects are being developed in Varanasi and around 9 projects in Prayagraj. He was further quoted saying that his ministry has done so much work but he still feels that only 30 per cent of the work has been done.

The minister was also quoted saying that during this Kumbh Mela, the river Ganga was “aviral” (everflowing) and “nirmal” (untainted). Earlier no one was drinking the river Ganga water but recently Priyanka Gandhi had it, he said She also did a boat ride on the waterways from Prayagraj to Varanasi that was developed by his ministry, certifying Modi government’s work, Gadkari added.

Gadkari recently said that 70 to 80 per cent of the Ganga will be cleaned by the end of March 2019. Gadkari is hopeful that by March 2020, the entire Ganga river will have clean water.

