Ganga Expressway: Adani Enterprises receives letter of award to develop 3 major stretches of largest expressway

AEL will build three groups of the access-controlled six lane expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which will be expandable to eight lanes and the concession period will be 30 years.

Ganga Expressway Project: On Monday, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) said it has received the letter of award to implement three major stretches of the greenfield Ganga Expressway project from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The company, according to a PTI report, also said the entire expressway project cost is over Rs 17,000 crore. Also, this is the country’s largest expressway project awarded to a private firm under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, it stated. It further said AEL will build three groups of the access-controlled six lane expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which will be expandable to eight lanes and the concession period will be 30 years.

The upcoming Ganga Expressway project, which will connect the city of Meerut with Prayagraj in UP, will be the longest expressway of the nation, to be implemented on the basis of design, build, finance, operate, transfer (DBFOT). Of its 594 kilometre length, AEL will construct 464 kilometre length from Budaun to Prayagraj, which comprises 80% of the Ganga Expressway project, the statement from the company further said. AEL is Adani Group’s flagship firm. Adani Enterprises, over the years, has focused on developing emerging infra businesses, contributing to nation-building, as well as divesting them into separate listed entities, the report added.

A few days ago, the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shahjahanpur, UP. The expressway passes via Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Budaun, Sambhal, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Once the project is completed, it will become the longest expressway of UP, connecting the state’s western and eastern regions. An airstrip of 3.5 kilometre length for assisting emergency take-off as well as the landing of Air Force planes will also be developed on the Expressway in Shahjahanpur. Besides, an industrial corridor is proposed as well to be constructed along the Expressway.