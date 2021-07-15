Gandhinagar station, Robotics Gallery, Nature Park & more! PM Modi to inaugurate multiple projects in Gujarat

PM Modi to inaugurate several projects in Gujarat.

On 16 July 2021, PM Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and dedicate several key projects of Indian Railways in Gujarat to the nation. The projects that are ready to be inaugurated include the newly redeveloped world-class Gandhinagar Capital Railway station, gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana-Varetha rail line as well as the newly electrified section between Surendranagar and Pipavav. Apart from these projects, PM Modi will also flag off the Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express train and a MEMU train service between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha railway stations. Take a look at the projects that are to be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation tomorrow:

Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station: The station has been renovated at a cost of Rs 71 crore. It has been provided with several world-class and state-of-the-art amenities, at par with airports. The station’s external façade will display daily theme-based lighting with 32 themes. Besides, the revamped station will house a five-star hotel as well.

Electrified section between Surendranagar-Pipavav: The electrification project has been done at a cost of Rs 289 crores. It will provide seamless movement of freight from Palanpur, Ahmedabad as well as other parts of the country up to Pipavav Port without any traction change. The rail section will also decongest Viramgam, Ahmedabad and Surendranagar Yards due to avoidance of detentions for locomotive change over.

Aquatics Gallery: The state-of-the-art Aquatics Gallery comprises various tanks dedicated to aquatic species belonging to different regions across the world along with the main tank comprising major sharks from across the globe. Also, there is 28-meter unique walkway tunnel to provide a unique experience.

Robotics Gallery: It is an interactive gallery showcasing the frontiers of robotic technologies. At the entrance, a gigantic replica of the Transformer robot has been kept. In the gallery, there is a reception humanoid robot that communicates with visitors and also expresses emotions like joy, surprise and excitement. On different floors of the gallery, robots from different fields are placed that demonstrate applications in domains such as space, medicine, defence, agriculture and use in everyday life.

Nature Park: It includes multiple picturesque features such as a Chess Garden, Mist Garden, Sculpture Park, Selfie Points as well as an outdoor maze. Also, it includes interesting labyrinths especially designed for kids. The Nature Park also comprises various sculptures of extinct animals like Terror Bird, Mammoth, Saber Tooth Lion replete with scientific information.