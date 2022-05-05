Gadkari chairs meeting to review NHLML’s proposal to revamp logistics and allied activities in Delhi region

Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari chaired the meeting, which was held to review the proposal of National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) in order to revamp logistics as well as allied activities in the Delhi region. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), NHLML presented a plan to develop a future ready national capital by developing efficient logistics systems, setting up integrated freight villages at strategic locations with hub and spoke model in and around Delhi and making the city greener, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The ministry said the plan of NHLML will not only decongest the national capital but will also bring huge new investment in the infrastructure sector. In the process, according to the ministry, it will create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth. Apart from the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, the meeting was attended by Lt. Governor, Delhi Anil Baijal, MoS V.K. Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Hans Raj Hans, the statement by MoRTH said.

According to details available on the NHLML website, as per CCEA approval, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated NHLML to develop as many as 35 Multi Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), wherever feasible on PPP mode. Thus, MMLPs are being planned at Nagpur, Chennai, Bangalore, Indore, Surat, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Pune, Jaipur, Delhi-NCR, Patna, Kolkata, Anantapur, Ambala, Valsad, Jagatsinghpur, Nashik, Guwahati, Kota, Panaji, Hisar, Visakhapatnam, Bhopal, Bhatinda, Sundargarh, Solan, Rajkot, Raipur, Jammu, Kandla, Cochin, North & South Gujarat and North & South Punjab.

NHLML (earlier known as Cochin Port Road Company Limited), is a 100 per cent owned SPV of NHAI. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had directed the SPV’s formation for the implementation of MMLPs as well as connectivity, thereof, Highways connectivity to the ports as well as other works through National Highways Logistics Management Limited.