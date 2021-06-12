Futuristic infra project to elevate Udaipur’s rank under Smart City Mission

The company holds an accident free record for nearly four decades in constructing ropeway and cable car projects at multiple locations in India and abroad.

In the online ranking released by the Union government, four of Rajasthan’s cities, Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Jaipur, have secured the 8th, 11th, 29th and 36th rank among the 100 smart cities of the country. While the Government is making efforts to elevate cities’ infrastructure, private players are executing futuristic infra projects that will make regular activities convenient for the citizens and add value to tourism.

In this direction, Damodar Ropeway and Infra Limited (DRIL) will be investing approximately Rs. 20 crores to make the ropeway project, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022. The ropeway planned by DRIL will add feathers to the cap of Udaipur, ranking 8th among 100 smart cities of the country, which has always been popular as a picturesque tourist destination due to the magnificent palaces, and the second-largest artificial freshwater lake in Asia.

The company has chosen two prominent locations for the project — famous Fateh Sagar Lake and ancient temple Neemach Mata located on a hill on the banks of the lake. The 430 m long ropeway will start near SCERT Hostel, Fatehsagar Lake, and end at Neemach Mata Temple at Hill Top.

The company holds an accident free record for nearly four decades in constructing ropeway and cable car projects at multiple locations in India and abroad. “We want to contribute significantly to the nationwide campaign of ‘Make in India’, by using indigenous raw materials, employing local construction workers, Indian civil engineers and establishing projects as per the government guidelines,” says Aditya Chamaria, Managing Director, Damodar Ropeways & Infra Ltd.

The major ropeways in India built by Damodar Ropeways are – Ropeway at Science city, Kolkata, Ropeway at Maihar, Satna, MP, Naina Devi, HP, Gangtok, Sikkim, Namchi, Vaishnodevi, Tawang, Trikut and many more. Indian players such as DRIL with decades of experience have the potential to redefine commuting in urban cities with a positive impact on the environment by reducing carbon footprints.