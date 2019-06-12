Future of transport! IIT-Madras students to present Hyperloop concept to Elon Musk

Published: June 12, 2019 2:30:52 AM

Avishkar Hyperloop is a team of engineers and designers who have been shortlisted for the final round of the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod competition 2019 to be held in Los Angeles, California in July 2019.

Avishkar Hyperloop, a student team of IIT-Madras (IIT-M), has been shortlisted to present its hyperloop concept to EV player and Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Hyperloop is a technology that has the potential to revolutionise the transportation industry. P2P start-up RupeeCircle will be sponsoring the IIT team as a financial partner to later help present its concept to Musk.

