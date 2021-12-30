From 110 kmph to secure locking, check salient features of Indian Railways’ New Modified Goods High-Speed Rake

The first rake of High Speed NMG, comprising a total of 25 coaches and having various special features, was rolled out from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

New Modified Goods High Speed Rake: Indian Railways’ first-ever New Modified Goods High Speed Rake, converted from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) design non air-conditioned coaches into Automobile Carrier Coaches boast special features and is fit for speed of 110 Km per hour. A few months ago, the first rake of High Speed NMG, comprising a total of 25 coaches and having various special features, was rolled out from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. According to the national transporter, the New Modified Goods High Speed Rake offers various benefits. Some of the major benefits of this New Modified Goods High Speed Rake are as follows:

The New Modified Goods High Speed Rake is fit to run at a speed of 110 km per hour against 75 km per hour in NMG

Utilization of maximum width and height available inside the NMGH coach

Provision of natural sun light arrangement made in NMGH rake

Provision of retro-reflective markers for the guidance of automobile drivers

Barrel type locking arrangement on the end door provided for secure locking

On both side, 4-4 louvers have been provided for natural ventilation

Besides, the Railway Ministry had also launched AC 3 Tier Economy Class coaches a few months ago. The economical and comfortable 3 Tier Economy class coach was attached to Train Number 02403 Prayagraj – Jaipur Express, Train Number 04141 Prayagraj – Udhampur Special among others. Some of the salient design features of AC 3 Tier Economy Class coach include increased berth capacity, upgraded and modular design of berths and seats, foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, individual AC vents in each berth, a wider toilet door and an entrance door for Divyangjans, individual reading lamp and USB charging points in each berth, increased headroom for both middle and upper berths, public address and passenger information systems, CCTV Cameras, etc.