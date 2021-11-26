Four industrial smart cities being developed under Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor: Commerce Ministry

Four greenfield industrial smart cities or nodes are being developed in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh under DMIC. (representational image)

Industrial Smart cities: Under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), four greenfield industrial smart cities or nodes are being developed in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, and major trunk infrastructure works have already been completed there, the commerce and industry ministry announced on Friday. In these cities, as many as 138 plots (an area of 754 acres) have been allotted to firms with investment to the tune of more than Rs 16,750 crore. According to a PTI report, anchor investors in these cities/nodes include companies such as HYOSUNG (South Korea), HAIER (China), NLMK (Russia), AMUL, and TATA Chemicals. Besides, a total of 23 projects/nodes in other industrial corridors are currently under various stages of planning and development, it further said.

According to the report, the industrial corridor programme’s main objective is to develop greenfield smart industrial cities with sustainable ‘plug n play’ ICT-enabled utilities in order to facilitate the manufacturing investments into the country by offering quality, sustainable, reliable as well as resilient infrastructure for the industries. A total of 11 such corridors have been approved by the government, consisting of as many as 32 projects, which are to be developed in four phases.

According to the ministry, the Dharwad node, under Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC), has been envisaged to be developed for achieving an accelerated development as well as regional industry agglomeration in the state of Karnataka. The Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor project spreads across an area of more than 6,000 acres. The proposed industrial development at Dharwad in the state of Karnataka will augment the existing industrial development as well as create an investment destination in the country for various categories of industries through the provision of large-scale regional trunk infra at Dharwad. Besides, it will tap the potential of the existing rail/road freight movement, it further added.