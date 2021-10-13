For the revival of Saraswati river, Haryana govt proposes construction of dam, barrage and reservoir; Details

According to the proposal, the reservoir, dam and barrage would have a total capacity of 1,647 hectares metres

Saraswati River: The Saraswati River is an important river as per the Hindu scriptures and is therefore revered as sacred among millions of people in the country. Now, the Haryana government has put forth a proposal to spend Rs 215 crore on the revival of the river by constructing a dam, according to a report in IE. The state government has proposed that the dam would have a capacity of 224 hectare metre and would be constructed on the border the state shares with Himachal Pradesh. As per the plan, the government is looking to divert some portion of the Som river to the dam, and from there, the water will flow into the Saraswati river stream starting from Yamunanagar’s Adi Badri to Kaithal’s Guhla Cheeka.

The sacred river finds mention in the ancient scriptures of the Sanatan Dharm, and its existence has been surrounded by curiosity among the scientific community. The report cited Dhuman Singh Kirmach, the Vice-Chairman of Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board, as saying that the river had existed more than 5,000 years ago, but then earthquakes and other geographical developments had caused it to disappear.

The BJP has kept the revival of the river as its agenda since it came to power in the state back in October 2014, and in 2016, the ML Khattar-led Haryana government had pumped water into a mostly dry channel that was believed to be the route of the river Saraswati. The Rs 215-crore proposal is a part of a bigger project estimated to have a cost of Rs 388 crore, and as part of the project, a barrage and a reservoir would also be constructed.

As a part of this, the report cited Kirmach as saying that the state government would finalise a memorandum of understanding with the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh soon.

According to the proposal, the reservoir, dam and barrage would have a total capacity of 1,647 hectares metres, which is expected to be sufficient to provide a regular flow of at least 20 cusec water in the river for three quarters of a year every year.