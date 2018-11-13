Food vending machines at Indian Railways Mumbai Central station! Enjoy pizzas, fries & ready-to-eat meals

YESS PIZZA will serve fast food items like thin crust pizzas, french fries, popcorn, ice cream and fresh fruit juices.

Much to the delight of Indian Railways passengers, the Western railway zone commuters can now enjoy tasty and hygienic food! IRCTC has installed a GeNX food vending machine at Mumbai Central Station. According to a TOI report, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has collaborated with Bueno Insta Pizza Pvt Ltd (YESS PIZZA) and Owl Tech Pvt Ltd (FRSHLY) for serving food from automatic vending courts with minimum manual intervention.

YESS PIZZA will serve fast food items like thin crust pizzas, french fries, popcorn, ice cream and fresh fruit juices. However, the biggest attraction here will be the pizza-making machine where customers can choose toppings of their choice and view the entire process, right from the mixing of the dough till the disbursement of pizzas within five minutes. The 10.5 inches pizzas will cost Rs 150-300, while french fries, ice cream and popcorn will cost below Rs 100.

An IRCTC spokesperson was quoted in the report saying that the vending machines will work on the principle of 3Fs: fresh, fast and fun and that the outlet will be operational from 7 am to 11 pm.

Additionally, FRSHLY will serve packed meals of popular food brands in Mumbai from the vending machine at the touch of a button. The freshly-prepared meals will be packed and stored in the machine after coding and will have a shelf life of six to eight hours. Fresh meals will be replaced in the machine twice a day, just before lunch and dinner. The machine has a robotic arm for automatic handling of meal trays and a high-speed reheating device for serving searing hot meals.

Arvind Malkhede, IRCTC group general manager, was quoted in the report saying that the automatic food vending outlet in the heart of the station is a unique and innovative concept for long-distance journeys where food from the best eating joints of Mumbai are made available.