Focus on North-East: Rajen Gohain reviews progress of Indian Railways projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Rajen Gohain (Image: File Photo/ ANI)

Union Minister Rajen Gohain, accompanied by a team of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) officials, today reviewed the status of ongoing railway projects in the state. A statement issued by the chief minister’s office said the survey work on two new railway lines have been completed, while 11 more are still in queue. Chief minister Pema Khandu, in the statement, appreciated NFR for the “rapid progress” in the survey work in the difficult terrains of the state.

Three of the 13 lines that are being reviewed by Gohain, the Union Minister of State for Railways, and other officials have been identified by the National Security Council Secretariat for defense ministry funding, the CMO release said. “The surveys on Margherita-Deomali line, spanning 31km, and Lekhapani-Kharsang, covering 25km railway lines have been completed.

Those currently under survey include Bhalukpong-Tawang, Silapathar-Bame-Aalo, Pasighat-Tezu-Parashuramkund- Rupai, Itakhola-Seijosa and Tinsukia-Pasighat via Simalguri-Kanubari,” it said. The NFR has set December 2019 as the target to complete the survey work. “The work on Bhalukpong-Tenga-Tawang railway line would be taken up on a priority basis due to its strategic importance. The new railway line, once completed, would shorten travel time to Tawang,” the statement said. While the distance by road from Bhalukpong to Tawang is 285 km, the railway line will shorten it to 166 km. Assuring support of his ministry, Gohain said once the survey is completed and all formalities cleared, the Tawang line should be ready in 6-7 years, the statement said. He requested the state government to facilitate land for establishment of a camp office of NFR in Tawang.

The Union minister also promised to look into the complaints of “poor condition” of the coaches of the Donyi-Polo Express and “rectify its time of departure” from Naharlagun. Expressing gratitude to Gohain and the railway ministry, the CM, on his part, asserted that the train track to Tawang will be a matter of pride for the entire country.