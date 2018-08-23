First trial of Ahmedabad Metro in January; Metro to be integrated with railway station, bullet train project!

The 6.5 km long route is part of the East-West corridor of the metro project, which is 20.73 km long, that is likely to link Vastral area in east Ahmedabad with the western suburb of Thaltej.

Big infrastructure boost for Ahmedabad! Recently, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the first trial run of the much-awaited Ahmedabad metro train would be conducted in the month of January, next year. During the first trial run, the metro will run between Vastral Village and Apparel Park, which is a 6.5 km long stretch, called as “priority reach” in east Ahmedabad. The 6.5 km long route is part of the East-West corridor of the metro project, which is 20.73 km long, that is likely to link Vastral area in east Ahmedabad with the western suburb of Thaltej.

During the first phase of the project, worth Rs 10,773 crore, it would link northern-southern and eastern-western suburbs in Ahmedabad. While the North-South corridor, is 18.52-km long, the East-West corridor is around 20.73-km long. In the second phase of the project, the train will be extended to Gandhinagar. Recently, the Gujarat chief minister visited the underground section of the Metro Rail, which is located near the main Kalupur railway station and inspected the proposed integration of the Metro, Kalupur railway station and the Bullet Train.

Meanwhile, another tunnel other than the metro underground tunnel would be developed beneath Kalupur railway station, which would serve as a subway for people taking trains, according to a DNA report. The multi-nodal station, which is being set up at the Saraspur side of the Kalupur railway station, will not only be connected to the Ahmedabad Metro and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project, but it will also be connected with all the railway platforms.

According to IP Gautam, MD of Metro-Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA), the Indian Railways will run its services on the ground, while the Ahmedabad Metro service will run 20 metres below the ground and the and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train will run 20 metres above the ground. He also stated that the Kalupur railway station will also be connected to BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) platform 1 as well.