First train with electric traction runs on Khajuraho-Udaipura section, Watch here!

The North Central Railway’s section has touched the milestone of 100% electrification. This achievement is significant as it follows the other sections of Indian Railways that have also been able to achieve this. In a video posted on Twitter, the Ministry of Railways showed a fully electric train moving through the Ishanagar Station on the newly electric Khajuraho-Udaipura section of the North Central Railway.

The Ministry of Railways shared a video of the first electric train that was running on the newly-electrified section of the North Central Railway between Ishanagar and Udaipura stations. In a tweet, the Ministry of Railways mentioned, “Catch a glimpse of the first train with electric traction rushing past Ishanagar Railway Station on the newly electrified Khajuraho-Udaipura section. With the completion of electrification work on this section, North Central Railway is now 100% electrified.”

Catch a glimpse of the first train with electric traction rushing past Ishanagar Railway Station on the newly electrified Khajuraho-Udaipura section



With the completion of electrification work on this section, North Central Railway is now 100% electrified.

The North Central Railway is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways. There are 202 mainline stations and 221 branch line stations in total. Kanpur Central is the biggest railway station in the zone. It comprises three divisions: Allahabad division, Jhansi division, and New Agra division.

The Eastern Railway recently completed work on a 41-kilometer section of its network that was completely electric. This project was carried out on the Hansdiha-Godda section of the railway.

According to the official timeline, the country’s railway network will be carbon neutral by 2030 if the entire country’s electricity system is fully electric.

In March 2022, the Konkan Railway was able to achieve the same feat. The foundation stone for the project was laid in November 2015. The cost of the project, which is estimated to be around Rs 1,287 crore, was completed in six phases. The Central Railway’s inspection of the entire route was carried out in six phases from March 2020.