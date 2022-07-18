First prototype train of Mumbai Metro 3 trial run to begin soon; Racks dispatched from Alstom plant at Sri City

The much-awaited trial run of the underground Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) is going to start soon. The first two cars of a prototype train are to be dispatched from the Alstom trains fabricating plant situated in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The new Maharashtra government has taken the decision to relocate the Metro 3 car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg overturning the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA regime’s decision. The Urban Development department has initiated proceedings to remove the stay on construction of Metro-3 car shed in Aarey, as per sources.

The cars of the Metro prototype trains, which were prepared for almost a year, were not brought to the city because of the inaccessibility to the Metro car shed. It is now set to reach Mumbai within the next 8-12 days.

As per MMRCL Official, the Mumbai Metro Line-3 project, the two cars that are part of a prototype Metro train, have a total of 8 metro cars, were loaded in the trailers on Sunday from Alstom’s manufacturing facility. It will be dispatched to Mumbai at any moment.

The process will take around 8 to 12 days for the trailers to reach Mumbai then they will be assembled at the temporary facility centre (temporary Metro car shed) at Aarey. Then, the trial run can begin among Marol and Maroshi as expected. He further added that all parts of the prototype trains are likely to reach Mumbai around August 15 after which the testing of the Metro can be started. The train will be tested on various parameters including speed, emergency break, oscillation, distance during 10,000km test runs etc. The trial could go on for over three-six months, he added.

Due to the delays in the project, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) is now planning to complete the first phase by January 2024 and the second in one-and-a-half years provided the issue surrounding the construction of the Metro car shed is now resolved. The second phase of the project from Colaba to BKC is expected to be completed by mid-2025.