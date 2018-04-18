Finally! Modi government working on big expressway projects to de-congest Delhi-NCR

While addressing a media event in New Delhi, Nitin Gadkari announced that work on signal-free corridor from Dhaula Kuan to Delhi Airport has been awarded at a cost of Rs 260 crore.

Big infrastructure expressway projects for Delhi-NCR: In order to de-congest Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), Nitin Gadkari the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways has recently announced that as many as ten projects are underway, worth Rs 35,600 crore. While addressing a media event in New Delhi, Nitin Gadkari announced that work on signal-free corridor from Dhaula Kuan to Delhi Airport has been awarded at a cost of Rs 260 crore. He also said that an eight-lane fully access-controlled Dwarka Expressway is being constructed in four packages and even though only three packages have already been awarded, the development work on the Dwarka Expressway is likely to start in one month’s time.

Further to this, he announced that Rs 9,500 crore is being invested on the project. In addition to this, under improvement of Mahipalpur at Rangpuri, a bypass is being envisaged to connect Dwarka/ NH8. The minister also informed that the development work of major junctions on NH8 in Gurugram like the flyover and underpass at IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower intersection, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk, costing Rs 1,000 crore, has been substantially completed.

Gadkari also announced that the much awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29. Also, while elaborating on the fact that around 40 thousand commercial vehicles enter the capital city on daily basis, which often leads to increased pollution level and also causes de-congestion across the national capital, the Union Minister said that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was envisaged in order to ease traffic in East Delhi and its Delhi-Dasna portion will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on the same day by a roadshow.

Additionally, development of a new highway alignment between Delhi and Mumbai has been announced by the Union Minister. He informed that for the development of this expressway, an amount of Rs 1 lakh crore will be spent. Further to this, Gadkari also said there are plans for a Chambal Expressway, which would be connected to this Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. According to Gadkari, states such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will be benefited by the Chambal Expressway, where the backward areas will also shine like Gurugram.