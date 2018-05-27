‘FIIT-JEE Metro Station’ controversy: Delhi IIT moves HC, DMRC response sought: All you need to know

The Delhi metro has been since 2014 auctioning naming rights of several of its stations to generate revenue.

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of DMRC on a plea by the IIT against coupling of its name with that of coaching centre FIIT-JEE at the metro station near the engineering institute. Justice Rajiv Shakdher, before whom the matter came up for hearing, has issued notice to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and FIIT-JEE and sought their stands on IIT’s plea that the ‘co-branding’ has misled people to think that both have partnered together.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in its plea has sought directions to the Delhi metro to not use its name in conjunction with that of FIIT-JEE, claiming it is tarnishing the image of the premier engineering institute.

The institute, in its plea, has said that due to the coupling of the names, it has been receiving queries and complaints from aspiring candidates, parents and even alumni, asking if FIIT-JEE was the ‘official’ coaching partner for those aspiring to gain entrance to IIT. The Delhi metro has been since 2014 auctioning naming rights of several of its stations to generate revenue.