FASTag toll collection reaches Rs 3,356 crore in October

The toll collection through FASTag recorded an all-time high of 214.23 million transactions, which is about 21.42 crore in October worth Rs 3,356 crore, stated the government data. The all-time high collection indicates that economic and transport-related activities in the country are improving significantly, particularly during festive season.

The government further notified that toll collection through FASTag recorded 193.6 million transactions amounting to Rs 3,000 crore in September, while recording just 201.2 million transactions worth 3,076.56 crore in August. On Saturday, the toll collection via FASTag recorded an all-time high of Rs 122.81 crore.

The FASTags have been made mandatory by the government from February 15 midnight. All the plazas of National Highway and road highway collect fees only with the help of FASTag.

FASTag implementation has brought about significant changes and has also reduced waiting time at National Highways Fee Plazas thereby resulting in an enhanced experience for the commuters.