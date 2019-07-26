Experience better commuting in Hyderabad! Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System coming soon; details here

Aarvee Associates has been awarded the work for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) project. (representational image: PTI)

Soon, Hyderabad may get an Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System! With this transport system, commuting across the capital city of Telangana is expected to get hassle-free and a lot more convenient. The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) recently said that Aarvee Associates has been awarded the work for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (EBRTS) project. According to a PTI report, HAML Managing Director, NVS Reddy said that the work for the preparation of DPR for the project was awarded to Aarvee Associates, on the basis of the combined technical and financial score, at its quoted rate of Rs 106 lakh (Rs 1.06 crore).

According to the report, the request for proposal (RFP) for selecting a consultant for the proposed EBRTS project was floated by the HAML recently. The EBRTS corridor will link Kukatpally to Financial District in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, covering a stretch of around 20 km.

For the preparation of DPR for the proposed EBRTS project, two firms, namely RITES, which is a PSU of Indian Railways and Aarvee Associates participated in the tenders RPF called by HAML. According to a HAML press release, after technical evaluation, both the companies were found qualified and recently, their financial bids were opened. While Aarvee Associates quoted Rs 106 lakh, the Indian Railways’ PSU- RITES quoted Rs 129 lakh for the preparation of DPR, the release stated.

According to HAML Managing Director, Aarvee Associates has to submit the DPR for EBRTS project within three months. Reddy also informed that the DPR shall include alignment fixation, traffic studies, and ridership estimation, location of stations, social and environmental impact assessment, soil investigation, financial model, etc. The proposed EBRTS project will be jointly executed by the HAML and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited, the report said.