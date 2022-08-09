Exclusive: Here’s the first look of Alstom designed metro trains for the city of Agra

Alstom has unveiled the design of latest metro train coaches for Agra Metro. The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation – UPMRC, in June 2020, awarded the rolling stock, train control and signaling contract to Bombardier which has been acquired by Alstom. The Agra Metro’s train sets are getting designed at Alstom’s Hyderabad engineering centre while its signalling solution are being developed at Gurgaon. These train sets will be manufactured at Alstom’s manufacturing facility at Savli in Gujarat. The manufacturing is totally in sync with PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

Here are some of the features of Agra metro train sets manufactured by Alstom:

It has aerodynamic modular design and offers a host of safety, security, and environmental benefits

These Movia™ metro sets have latest technology and components

These train sets are made of light but strong stainless steel and have CO2 sensor-based air-conditioning cars

There design is eco-friendly design which eliminate hazardous substances

Agra Metro train sets are equipped with automated sliding doors, modern passenger information systems, comfortable seating & standing spaces

It has dedicated areas for entry of specially-abled, who use wheelchairs

The coaches are powered with modern energy efficient propulsion systems with regenerative braking

The Agra Metro trains will be equipped with FLEXX™metro bogies and MITRAC™ propulsion system to increase energy efficiency and reduce operating costs

Each train in Agra Metro will accommodate approximately 960 passengers in the three-car configuration

Alstom has also delivered metro train sets for major cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kochi in India and internationally for Sydney, Queensland, and Montreal. Movia™ metros have been delivered to many cities around the world, such as London, Delhi, Stockholm, and Singapore.

For the domestic market, Alstom is currently manufacturing metro trains for Mumbai Metro Line 3, Bhopal-Indore, and modern trainsets for India’s first semi high-speed Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. The manufacturing of these train sets is aligned with the country’s vision of Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.