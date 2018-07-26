Ernakulam wharf of Cochin port to get new cruise terminal

Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam. (PTI)

Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam will lay the foundation stone for the new Cruise Terminal at the Ernakulam wharf of Cochin port on July 28, port officials said today.

The 2253 sq metre terminal would be equipped to handle 5000 tourists, they said.

The estimated cost of construction of the terminal is Rs 25.72 crore and of this, Rs 21.41 crore has been sanctioned as grant by the union tourism ministry, officials said.

Currently cruise vessels having length upto 260 metres are handled at the BTP berth and Samudrika, the cruise passenger facilitation centre of Cochin Port.

However, vessels having length of more than 260 metres are handled at Ernakulam wharf.

The construction of the new terminal is expected to be completed by February 2020.