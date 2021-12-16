Enjoy spiritual journey on Vande Bharat! Train interior decorated with Adinath Lord Shiva, Adi Shakti paintings

Indian Railways’ Train-18 was inaugurated and flagged off on 15 February 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect the national capital to the city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Now, experience Kashi’s rich heritage while travelling on the Vande Bharat Express train! Indian Railways’ most prestigious and first semi high speed train Vande Bharat Express train will now give its travelling passengers a feel of the rich heritage of Kashi through a spiritual rail journey. According to a statement issued by Northern Railways, on the interior walls of Executive Class coaches of Vande Bharat Express train, theme based paintings of Adinath Lord Shiva and Adi Shakti have been displayed. There is an additional value to these paintings as these art works have been made by Foot and Mouth artists from Jammu, the Northern Railway stated.

Indian Railways’ Train-18 was inaugurated and flagged off on 15 February 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect the national capital to the city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Its sister rake was flagged off on 3 October 2019 by Union Home Minister and was dedicated to the nation to improve connectivity to the crown state of the country as well as enhancing the travel experience for the devotees and pilgrims of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. These Vande Bharat Express rakes have been offering unmatched train services to travelling passengers in terms of onboard facilities as well as comfort levels with impeccable punctuality records.

The semi high speed Vande Bharat Express train sets are equipped with distributed underslung mounted traction system, modular seats for passengers with 180 degree rotating mechanism in Executive Class, advanced regenerative braking system, diffused LED lighting, entirely sealed wider gangways for safe dust free coach to coach movement, modular bio-vacuum toilets, automatic entry or exit doors, mini pantry, emergency talk back units as well as sensor-based interconnecting doors in each coach. These train sets’ faster acceleration, as well as deceleration characteristics, have significantly reduced the travel time on both routes.