Enjoy luxury travel to Goa, Lakshadweep, Sri Lanka & more! IRCTC to launch cruise liner tours on September 18

Ticket bookings can be done through the IRCTC website. (image: Cordelia Cruises website)

Soon, IRCTC is all set to offer India’s first indigenous cruise liner! To offer the country’s first indigenous cruise liner from 18 September 2021, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with a private company, Cordelia Cruises. Ticket bookings can be done through the IRCTC website, according to an IE report. The Corporation has entered into a partnership with Cordelia Cruises private company, being operated by Waterways Leisure Tourism for marketing and promotion of India’s first indigenous luxury cruise. This is another luxury travel offering to the public under the railway PSU’s umbrella of tourism services, IRCTC said in a statement.

It further said that Cordelia Cruises is known to be the country’s premium cruise liner. According to the railway PSU, it aspires to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through stylish, luxurious, and inherently Indian experiences. Guests or passengers onboard the luxury ship will have an experience of sailing to some of the best and famous Indian as well as international destinations such as Goa, Diu, Kochi, Lakshadweep and Sri Lanka, IRCTC said.

From September 18 onwards, the cruise company will start its first journey and in the first phase, the ship will sail through domestic destinations with its base at Mumbai. However, the luxury ship will be shifted to Chennai in Tamil Nadu from May 2022 and set sail to international destinations in Sri Lanka like Colombo, Galle, Jaffna and Trincomalee.

According to the report, some of the well known tour itineraries of Cordelia Cruises include Mumbai – Diu – Mumbai, Mumbai – at sea – Mumbai, Mumbai – Goa – Mumbai, Kochi – Lakshadweep at sea, Mumbai, Mumbai at sea, Lakshadweep at sea, among many others. While travelling on Cordelia Cruises, travellers can enjoy a lot of leisure and recreational activities such as restaurants, swimming pool, open cinemas, bars, theatre, gymnasium, kids area, the statement by IRCTC added.