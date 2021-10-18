Enjoy fast & free Wi-Fi facility on Delhi Metro Yellow Line; Here’s how to access the service

At these 37 metro stations, over 330 access points have been installed to provide uninterpreted internet access to the passengers.

Fast & free WiFi service on Delhi Metro Yellow Line! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced free high speed WiFi facility on its Yellow Line metro stations (i.e, Line-2 from HUDA City Centre station to Samaypur Badli station). According to Delhi Metro, at these 37 metro stations, over 330 access points have been installed to provide uninterpreted internet access to the passengers. It is believed that WiFi Service will prove to be a special boon to Delhi University students travelling to and from North Delhi Campus. Commuters will be able to use standard internet applications such as Email, WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Search, Audio and Video calls, etc. by simply logging into “OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi” network ID. Here are the steps to access the free WiFi service at the stations:

At first, select “OUI DMRC FREE WIFI ” on mobile phone

Then enter your contact number and email ID to get an OTP through SMS

Enter the OTP received by SMS, accept terms and conditions and then tap the connect button to enjoy fast and free WiFi service

The facility of OUI DMRC Free High-Speed WiFi connectivity is already available on all Blue Line and Airport Express Line metro stations. The Blue Line comprises 50 metro stations wherein, more than 400 access points are placed by Delhi Metro to provide uninterpreted internet service. Whereas, Airport Express Line, consisting of six metro stations, has been provided with more than 50 access points in order to provide uninterpreted internet access. With the launch of the High-Speed WiFi facility on Yellow Line, the free WiFi is now available at as many as 94 Delhi Metro stations.

This service is being provided by a Consortium led by Techno Sat Comm. Other than providing free WiFi service at metro stations, Delhi Metro in association with Techno Sat Comm is striving to launch this facility inside Metro trains as well in a year’s time from here on. Passengers can contact Help Line Number 9541693693 if facing any issues in accessing free internet facilities at metro stations on all these Delhi Metro Lines.