Electrification of Indian Railways continues! North Eastern Railway to be 100% electrified by next year

More than 75 per cent section over North Eastern Railway has been electrified and the zone will achieve 100 per cent electrification by 2022.

Soon, Indian Railways to be fully electrified! In 2021, the North Eastern Railway zone had commissioned various new projects. These projects include gauge conversion of 47 kilometres which involves 4 km long Shahjahanpur – Shahbaznagar section and 43 km long Mailani – Shahgarh section, Doubling and Electrification of 101 km including 40 km long Aunrihar – Ghazipur City, 16.8 km long Sitapur – Parsendi, 14.6 km long Madhosingh – Gyanpur Road, 10.5 km long Ballia – Phaphna, 20 km long Aunrihar – Dhobhi as well as electrification of 406 kilometres. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, more than 75 per cent section over North Eastern Railway has been electrified and the zone will achieve 100 per cent electrification by 2022.

According to the ministry, train coach maintenance facilities have been established at Ghazipur and Ballia. Also, work on six ROBs has been completed. Under passenger amenities, as many as 24 escalators have been provided at 10 different railway stations. A total of 22 lifts have been installed at eight different railway stations and also, Wi-Fi service has been provided in all the 295 eligible railway stations. The Railway Ministry has also stated that 47 railway stations have been transformed into Adarsh stations.

The North Eastern Railway had implemented various safety measures to minimize untoward incidents. A total of 75 Level Crossings have been eliminated by the provision of RUB/LHS/ ROB as well as diversions. According to the ministry, all level crossing gates having over fifty thousand total vehicle units (TVU), have been interlocked. Apart from this, in the year 2021, as many as 16 Level Crossing gates with TVU less than 50,000 have been interlocked as well. Also, track renewal of 78 km was carried out. Moreover, deep screening of 192 km of plain track as well as 145 turnouts was accomplished, the ministry stated.