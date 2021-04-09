EcoStruxure Rail: Schneider Electric’s project to build reliable and sustainable rail infrastructure in India

The company, through this end-to-end digital solution, aims to build a collaborative digital environment for safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable metro rail operations in India.

Today, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, Schneider Electric announced EcoStruxure Rail’s launch in India. The company, through this end-to-end digital solution, aims to build a collaborative digital environment for safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable metro rail operations in India. The EcoStruxure Rail also intends to enhance smart management significantly, offer electrical safety as well as improve energy efficiency by up to 25 per cent. It enables efficient planning services and safeguards operations of the system, thereby increasing the overall operational efficiency by up to 20 per cent and reduce the total ownership cost by 15 per cent.

Managing the rail network of India is becoming increasingly difficult. Some of the rail network’s most crucial issues include metro rail lines’ extension and stations, the system’s complexity, and passenger traffic of high volume. Besides, within the limited space of the stations, there are multiple installed electrical facilities that consume electricity of significant amount. This necessitates a reliable and continuous power supply in order to ensure that system operations are carried out efficiently and safely. According to Schneider Electric, the advanced IoT-enabled EcoStruxure Rail platform is best positioned to solve the Indian metro-rail segment’s critical challenges. It helps optimize the consumption of energy by utilizing smart energy management solutions, braking energy recovery and integrating renewables.

The EcoStruxure platform has aided Metro Rail networks around the globe in four areas: environmental control, power delivery, communication, and services. Also, it increases the system’s resilience in case of cyber security attacks by offering solutions to avoid and detect intrusions at all levels: telecom system, control centre, and field devices. Moreover, according to the company, it improves electrical safety, smart management, and atmosphere of metro stations, along with the operation of their systems, with solutions for Traction Power, Signaling Power, Distribution Power and Construction management.