  • MORE MARKET STATS

EcoStruxure Rail: Schneider Electric’s project to build reliable and sustainable rail infrastructure in India

By: |
April 9, 2021 3:59 PM

It enables efficient planning services and safeguards operations of the system, thereby increasing the overall operational efficiency by up to 20 per cent and reduce the total ownership cost by 15 per cent.

metro rail, EcoStruxure RailThe company, through this end-to-end digital solution, aims to build a collaborative digital environment for safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable metro rail operations in India.

Today, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, Schneider Electric announced EcoStruxure Rail’s launch in India. The company, through this end-to-end digital solution, aims to build a collaborative digital environment for safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable metro rail operations in India. The EcoStruxure Rail also intends to enhance smart management significantly, offer electrical safety as well as improve energy efficiency by up to 25 per cent. It enables efficient planning services and safeguards operations of the system, thereby increasing the overall operational efficiency by up to 20 per cent and reduce the total ownership cost by 15 per cent.

Managing the rail network of India is becoming increasingly difficult. Some of the rail network’s most crucial issues include metro rail lines’ extension and stations, the system’s complexity, and passenger traffic of high volume. Besides, within the limited space of the stations, there are multiple installed electrical facilities that consume electricity of significant amount. This necessitates a reliable and continuous power supply in order to ensure that system operations are carried out efficiently and safely. According to Schneider Electric, the advanced IoT-enabled EcoStruxure Rail platform is best positioned to solve the Indian metro-rail segment’s critical challenges. It helps optimize the consumption of energy by utilizing smart energy management solutions, braking energy recovery and integrating renewables.

Related News

The EcoStruxure platform has aided Metro Rail networks around the globe in four areas: environmental control, power delivery, communication, and services. Also, it increases the system’s resilience in case of cyber security attacks by offering solutions to avoid and detect intrusions at all levels: telecom system, control centre, and field devices. Moreover, according to the company, it improves electrical safety, smart management, and atmosphere of metro stations, along with the operation of their systems, with solutions for Traction Power, Signaling Power, Distribution Power and Construction management.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. EcoStruxure Rail Schneider Electric’s project to build reliable and sustainable rail infrastructure in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Redevelopment of Railway Stations: A green signal for the overall economy and real estate
2Indian Railways launches Hansdiha-Godda new line in Jharkhand; starts Godda-New Delhi Humsafar special train
3Indian Railways to start more Shatabdi, Duronto special trains from April 10; see train list here