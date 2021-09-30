Eco-friendly bus rides from November! Transport Minister to unveil Bengaluru’s first e-bus at Kengeri depot

The carrying capacity of each e-bus is 33 passengers (representational image)

First Electric Bus in Bengaluru: From now, e-buses to run across the city of Bengaluru! On Thursday, Bengaluru’s first electric bus will be unveiled by Transport Minister B Sriramulu. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the operator of buses, has already received the electric bus manufactured by the Uttar Pradesh-based JBM Auto Limited. The first e-bus of Bengaluru will be unveiled by the Transport Minister at the Kengeri depot. Besides Kengeri depot, e-bus services will be operated from the Yeshwantpur depot as well as the KR Puram depot of the BMTC. The carrying capacity of each e-bus is 33 passengers, according to an IE report.

According to the officials of BMTC, commercial e-bus services will start on 1 November 2021 (the day of Kannada Rajyotsava). A senior BMTC official was quoted in the report saying that the corporation has received only one e-bus till now but it expects to receive at least 10 e-buses by the month of November. Then the BMTC will be able to run feeder services to Namma Metro stations as well as resolve last-mile connectivity problems faced by Bengaluru Metro commuters, the senior BMTC officer added. The e-buses are being launched in Bengaluru by the BMTC jointly with Smart City Bengaluru as well as the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited.

According to officials, the JBM Auto Limited will dispatch a total of 90 mini e-buses at a cost of Rs 130 crore as part of the project. They further said, once the RTO formalities are completed, the e-buses will be deployed on city roads. The e-buses will be operated on the basis of Gross Cost Contract (GCC), as per which the private company will not only supply the buses but also take full responsibility for the maintenance and the operation of the buses. The company will also provide drivers, the BMTC officials added. Charging points will be installed by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation for the buses at the depots as well as provide the infrastructure required to maintain the e-buses at the three depots.