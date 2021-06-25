Easy parking, less traffic congestion! Mumbai’s first multi-level robotic shuttle parking system opened

The building has a capacity to accommodate 240 cars. (image: Aaditya Thackeray Twitter handle)

Mumbai Multi-level robotic shuttle parking system: Now parking to get a lot easier and more convenient for Mumbaikars! On Thursday, in the city of Mumbai, the first multi level robotic shuttle parking system was thrown open to the people at the Breach Candy area’s Bhulabhai Desai Road. The 21-storey building in the financial capital, which is likely to reduce traffic congestion, was inaugurated by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar along with State Minister Aaditya Thackeray. The building has a capacity to accommodate 240 cars. An official from BMC was quoted in an IE report saying that the facility has two exit and two entry points. The robotic shuttle parking system can manage as many as 60 cars in an hour. The multi-level parking building will be open 24 hours for the public, the official added.

According to the report, the multi level robotic shuttle parking system also has smart sensors, four automatic turntables, as well as two lifts, vertical transporters and robotic silomats each. BMC officials said that the newly opened multi level robotic shuttle parking system will mitigate the problem of lack of car parking space, which is a big challenge in a city like Mumbai.

Recently, the State Minister said on his Twitter handle said that he was present at the handover ceremony of the retaining wall made at the Peddar Road landslide site in Mumbai. The 260 metre wall has been built in record time, overcoming various technical challenges with the help of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Mumbai, Thackeray said. Besides, the adjoining road has been widened, he said. Today, the minister said the elevated road between Parel TT Flyover and Hind Mata Flyover in Mumbai has been inaugurated. The elevated road would ensure that the public in Mumbai doesn’t face traffic jams due to heavy rains and waterlogging, he added.