Easy commuting at late hours! BMTC resumes night service buses in Bengaluru

BMTC has resumed its night bus services on Sunday. (representational image: IE)

Night traveling in Bengaluru gets convenient! The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), almost after 20 months since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, has resumed its night bus services on Sunday after the night curfew was lifted recently by the Karnataka government in the state. A BMTC official was quoted in an IE report that as many as 70 buses have started operating on various routes across the city. The state government of Karnataka had lifted the night curfew, which was imposed on November 6, between 10:00 PM and 5:00 AM, following the decrease in Covid-19 cases, the report said.

According to the BMTC official, before the Covid-pandemic, the Corporation operated a total of 130 night service buses across the city. The official further said that the BMTC will gradually increase the night bus services based on the public demand. Most of these night service buses in Bengaluru will run from Kempegowda bus station in Majestic and they will charge 1.5 times the rate of normal bus services. At present, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation operates around 5,200 buses across the Karnataka capital every day, he said. Besides, the Corporation also runs 120 of the 860 air-conditioned buses in its fleet, the official added.

According to the report, the BMTC, on Sunday, resumed its AC Volvo bus services on six routes, including Bengaluru International Airport. Two of the AC Volvo bus services are to the Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport from Chandapura bus station (KIA-8C) and Electronics City Wipro Gate (KIA-8E), while four of the AC Volvo bus services are from the Kempegowda bus station in Majestic to Doddaballapura bus station (V-285M), Hoskote bus station (V-317A), Channasandra (V-305D) and Sarjapura bus station (V-342F). Also, the Corporation has increased the bus services to Bengaluru International Airport from Kempegowda bus station, Mysore Road bus satellite station as well as Banashankari in South Bengaluru, the report added.