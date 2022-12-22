Dynamic and static trial run of  Mumbai’s Metro 3 Aqua Line completed, details here

The dynamic and static testing of the initial design proving train trial runs were completed for Metro Line 3 in Mumbai city. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) informed about this, on Wednesday. This is the city’s only underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3, Aqua Line.

During the dynamic trial run, the prototype of the eight-car rake was run at varying speeds. Also, various sub-systems and equipment were tested. Performance-proving tests, besides platform screen doors, integration with signalling and telecom were also tested.

The trial run will continue. After that, for a few months, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation will conduct mandatory performance and safety testing. After that, the train will be sent to the commissioner of railway safety (CRS) for inspection and certification.

Right now, the MMRC is carrying out a trial run with the first prototype rake. The run is on a 3 km stretch – from Aarey Sariput Nagar to Marol station. Meanwhile, the second rake has already left for Mumbai from the SriCity Andhra Pradesh manufacturing unit. By December end, it is most likely to arrive in Mumbai.

In two phases, the Mumbai Metro-3 has been divided. Phase 1, BKC-SEEPZ, is scheduled to be ready by December 2023. Phase 2, BKC to Colaba is scheduled to begin six months after Phase 1 operations begin.

At Aarey Sariput Nagar, Metro 3 has its depot. At BKC station, the MMRC has a Back-up Control Centre (BCC). It will control all activities of Phase 1 (BKC-SEEPZ) metro operations.

Mumbai is the capital city of the Indian state of Maharashtra and is the de facto financial centre of the country. As of 2018, according to the United Nations (UN), Mumbai is the second-most populous city in India after Delhi. It is the eighth-most populous city in the world with a population of roughly 20 million (2 crores).