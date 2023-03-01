Dwarka Metro Station Makeover: Painted wall murals advocate role of city’s lifeline in women’s safety

Murals and fun graffiti adorning the high walls of the Delhi metro aren’t news anymore. While some try to canvas Delhi’s royal past, others portray elements of nature. Some of the busiest routes also showcase contemporary ceramic artwork or panoramic paintings. But for the first time ever women from various walks of life have come together to paint a wall that presses on an important socio-political issue- the security of women. The theme is ‘City of Women’.

The project, which is being carried out by the Vedica Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Delhi, aims to promote women’s well-being ahead of International Women’s Day, held every year on March 8, the Indian Express reported

The organization has also partnered with an all-women design team known as Nori Narrative, and an Instagram page called Chronicle of Colors to materialise this project.

Shruthi Maheshwari (24), the co-founder of Chronicle of Colours finds that the common perception about women in Delhi is that they are not safe, but the project wants women and people at large to not hold back to this thought. The painting wants to promote women’s mobility in the city.

According to Shruthi, an artist involved in the project, the Delhi Metro has played a vital role in providing women with a safe and convenient way to get around the city. Even during late-night trips, she finds it very comfortable. Shruthi graduated from DU’s Rajdhani college with an English degree and later studied at Delhi’s NIFT. Maheshwari grew up in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerapur.

According to her, art has helped her overcome her problems and lift her spirits. It also helped her dream of painting walls within the city.

Many of the self-taught women participating in the project had different jobs, but they decided to take some time out to participate in the mural. They said that what they were painting was very important to them. Their common bond was their belief that Delhi is a woman’s city as much as it is a man’s.