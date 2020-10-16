Durga Puja gift for Kolkata Metro commuters! Dakshineswar station inspired by Dakshineswar Temple; see pics

This metro station is inspired by the architecture of the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata.

Indian Railways’ Durga Puja gift for devotees! A PSU of the national transporter, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has constructed the iconic Dakshineswar metro station of Kolkata Metro. The interesting thing about this metro station is that it is inspired by the architecture of the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata. According to the Railway Ministry, being the last metro station on the Noapara-Dakshineshwar line of Kolkata Metro, now temple darshan will become more convenient for the public. Meanwhile, ahead of Durga Puja, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation has decided to increase daily metro services as well as extend the last train timing.

At a time when the capital of West Bengal is gearing up to celebrate its biggest festival of Durga Puja, Kolkata Metro has decided to increase its daily metro services from 146 to 152 from 19 October 2020 onwards. With this, the metro frequency will eventually go up. As per the new schedule, from October 19, Kolkata Metro trains will be available for commuters at an interval of eight minutes in the morning and evening peak hours from Monday to Saturday, except for Sunday. The last metro train timings have been extended as well. Instead of the present timing of 8.30 PM, the last metro trains will depart from Dum Dum metro station and Kavi Subhash metro station at 9:00 PM.

Earlier this month, the first train from the newly inaugurated Phoolbagan metro station, situated near Sealdah railway station, was flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. According to Goyal, the extension of Kolkata Metro services from Salt Lake Stadium to Phoolbagan metro station would help passengers, considering its proximity to Sealdah railway station. In February 2020, the Railway Minister had inaugurated the first phase of the East-West Metro Corridor from Salt Lake Stadium to Salt Lake Sector V. The total length of this project, which is estimated to cost Rs 8,574.98 crore, is 16.5 km. This corridor will link Salt Lake City on the river Hooghly’s East bank to Howrah on the West bank.