Drone Rules 2021: No security clearance before registration, reduction of forms, coloured zones; see features

Under Drone Rules 2021, coverage of drones increased from 300 kg to 500 kg.

Drone Rules 2021: In the month of March this year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation published the UAS Rules, 2021. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, they were perceived by startups, academia, end-users as well as other stakeholders as being restrictive in nature as they involved considerable amount of paperwork, needed permissions for each and every drone flight and very limited “free to fly” green zones were available. The Modi government, based on the feedback, has decided to repeal the UAS Rules 2021 and replace it with the liberalized Drone Rules 2021. Take a look at some of the key features of Drone Rules 2021: