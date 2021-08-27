Drone Rules 2021: No security clearance before registration, reduction of forms, coloured zones; see features

The Modi government, based on the feedback, has decided to repeal the UAS Rules 2021 and replace it with the liberalized Drone Rules 2021.
Drone Rules 2021: In the month of March this year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation published the UAS Rules, 2021. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, they were perceived by startups, academia, end-users as well as other stakeholders as being restrictive in nature as they involved considerable amount of paperwork, needed permissions for each and every drone flight and very limited “free to fly” green zones were available. The Modi government, based on the feedback, has decided to repeal the UAS Rules 2021 and replace it with the liberalized Drone Rules 2021. Take a look at some of the key features of Drone Rules 2021:
- Built on trust, self-certification as well as non-intrusive monitoring
- Designed in a way to usher in an era of super-normal growth while balancing security and safety considerations
- Various approvals have been abolished such as unique prototype identification number, unique authorisation number, certificate of conformance, certificate of manufacturing and airworthiness, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, operator permit, acceptance of existing drones, R&D organisation authorisation, student remote pilot licence, drone port authorisation, remote pilot instructor authorisation, etc.
- Forms number reduced from 25 to 5
- Fee types reduced from 72 to 4
- Fee quantum reduced to nominal levels and delinked with drone size
- The development of the digital sky platform will be done as a user-friendly single-window system. The human interface will be minimal and most permissions will be self-generated.
- On the digital sky platform, interactive airspace map with green zone, yellow zone and red zone will be displayed within 30 days of publication of these rules
- No need of permission for operating drones in green zones
- Reduction of Yellow zone from 45 kilometres to 12 kilometres from the airport perimeter
- Remote pilot licence not required for micro drones (for non-commercial use) as well as nano drones
- No need for security clearance before issuance of any licence or registration
- There is no requirement of unique identification number, Type Certificate, and remote pilot licence by R&D entities operating drones in rented or own premises, situated in a green zone
- There is no restriction on foreign ownership in Indian drone firms
- Drones’ import to be regulated by DGFT
- Import clearance from DGCA requirement abolished
- Under Drone Rules 2021, coverage of drones increased from 300 kg to 500 kg
- DGCA will prescribe requirements of drone training, oversee drone schools as well as provide pilot licences online
- DGCA will issue remote pilot licence within 15 days of pilot receiving the remote pilot certificate through the digital sky platform from the authorised drone school
- Drones’ testing for issuance of Type Certificate to be conducted by Quality Council of India or by authorised testing entities
- Type Certificate is needed only when a drone is to be operated in India.
- Nano as well as model drones are exempt from type certification
- Importers and manufacturers may generate the unique identification number of their drones on the digital sky platform through the self-certification route
- For transfer and deregistration of drones through the digital sky platform, an easier process has been specified.
- A unique identification number will be issued to drones present in India on or before 30 November 2021 through the digital sky platform provided, they have a DAN, a GST-paid invoice as well as are part of the list of DGCA-approved drones
- DGCA will prescribe Standard operating procedures (SOP) as well as training procedure manuals (TPM) on the digital sky platform for self-monitoring by users.
- For violations, the maximum penalty reduced to Rs lakh
- Features of safety and security such as no permission – no takeoff, geo-fencing, real-time tracking beacon, etc. to be notified in future. For compliance, industry will be provided with a six-month lead time.
- Development of drone corridors for cargo deliveries
- Government to set up drone promotion council with participation from academia, startups as well as other stakeholders in order to facilitate a growth-oriented regulatory regime
