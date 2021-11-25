Driverless Train Operations launched on Pink Line! Delhi Metro is now world’s fourth largest driverless network

The newly introduced DTO will bring more flexibility in the operations of metro trains, reduce human interventions as well as human errors.

Driverless Train in Delhi Metro: Today, Driverless Train Operations (DTO) were virtually inaugurated on the 59 km long Pink Line, which links Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar by Hardeep Singh Puri- Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Kailash Gahlot- Transport Minister of NCT of Delhi. With this, the fully automated Delhi Metro rail network grows to nearly 97 kilometres, which is the world’s fourth-largest and India’s only DTO network. In 2020, the DTO facility was introduced on the Magenta Line with which the Delhi Metro rail network had entered the elite league of the world’s 7 per cent Metro systems, which operate as fully automated metro networks.

According to DMRC, the newly introduced DTO will bring more flexibility in the operations of metro trains, reduce human interventions as well as human errors. Besides, the DTO facility will also help in improving the availability of metro coaches for service. Now, the manual process of checking done before induction will be eliminated with these driverless metro trains. This will subsequently reduce the burden on train operators. Besides, the parking will be done automatically on the stabling line in depots.

DMRC further claimed that on Magenta Line, the corporation has already started reaping the benefits of driverless metro train operations in terms of increased availability of metro train coaches for service. It further said that due to exhaustive self-tests that are done before induction in daily service, the reliability of such trains has increased manifold.

Initially, in DTO, the metro train operator will be present in the train to instil a sense of confidence and assistance. The higher level of diagnostic features in DTO will help move to condition-based maintenance from conventional time-based maintenance. Also, this will reduce maintenance down time of metro trains. Once the Phase 4 project is completed and when driverless operations will be available on the extensions of the Pink Line, Magenta Line and on the Aerocity – Tughalakabad Silver line, Delhi Metro shall become the second-largest driverless Metro network in the world with 160 kms of DTO equipped corridors.