Don’t rub your eyes! Delhi Metro passengers left behind Rs 2.8 cr in cash since 2016; laptops and gold too

A total sum of Rs 59,87,645 in cash was recovered from Delhi Metro by the CISF, from January 1 to June 30 this year

Delhi Metro passengers leave behind “crores worth of assets” on metro trains! The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which has been mandated for the responsibility to provide 24*7 security for the Delhi Metro network, has found and returned crores of assets, left by hurried commuters, inside metro trains or on station premises. According to an IANS report, CISF has secured and returned a whopping sum of Rs 2.8 crore in cash since the year 2016.

According to the report, a total sum of Rs 59,87,645 in cash was recovered by the CISF, from January 1 to June 30 this year in the Delhi Metro and was returned to its owners through the station controllers of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

In the year 2018, the amount which was recovered was Rs 81,04,602, in the year 2017, it was Rs 70,73,802 and in the year 2016 it was Rs 75,15, 537. Apart from cash, the CISF has also recovered other valuable assets including cheques or drafts, foreign currency, laptops, cameras, gold and silver ornaments, watches, tablets, mobile phones and i-Pods worth lakhs of rupees left behind by passengers between the period January 1, 2016 and June 30, 2019.

According to the report, uout of the total cash recovered this year, the CISF has found Rs 32,91,939 in the month of January, Rs 1,06,009 in February, Rs 35,348 in March, Rs 48,744 in April, Rs 4,47,534 in May and Rs 3,47,144 in the month of June. The 12,000 troopers of CISF, who are specially deputed across the Delhi Metro network for its security, also recovered cheques or drafts worth Rs 2.25 crore, foreign currency worth Rs 85,866, 65 laptops, 15 silver ornaments, 12 gold ornaments, 34 watches, nine cameras,129 mobile phones and two tablets till June 30 this year.

In the year 2018, the CISF had recovered many cheques or drafts over Rs 1.12 crore, foreign currency worth Rs 1,06,046, 43 gold ornaments,140 laptops, 27 silver ornaments, 27 cameras, 329 mobile phones, 58 watches, seven tablets and one i-Pod.

In the year 2017, it recovered several cheques and drafts over Rs 4,84,477, foreign currency worth Rs 5,31,978, 25 gold ornaments,130 laptops, 18 cameras, 567 silver ornaments, 110 watches, 18 tablets, 364 mobile phones, and three i-Pods.

While in the year 2016, the force recovered cheques and drafts over Rs 39,66,160, foreign currency worth Rs 7,03,065, 111 laptops, 25 silver ornaments, 49 gold ornaments, 17 cameras, 413 mobile phones, 96 watches, 10 tablets and one i-Pod.

CISF’s Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh was quoted saying that they handle a footfall of around 30 lakh passengers on a daily basis and have recovered a sum of Rs 59.87 lakh in cash in just the first six months of this year.