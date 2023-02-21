DMRC to build metro lines in Bahrain – Check number of stations, total cost of project and other details

In a major development, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has got the tender to construct the Phase-1 Project of Bahrain Metro. The project involves the building of a nearly 3030-kilometreetwork with 20 stations.

As per DMRC, it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BEML Limited. As per the agreement, BEML will help in manufacturing and supplying of Rolling Stock. On the other hand, DMRC will help in providing expertise in the fields of project development and budgeting, as well as working on the contractual obligations for the Bahrain Metro Project. The agreement has been signed for $2 billion, it added.

The agreement was signed by Saleem Ahmed, Executive Director (Last Mile Connectivity), Delhi Metro D S Ganesh, General Manager (Marketing), BEML. DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar and BEML chairman Amit Banerjee were also present.

Number of Metro lines and stations

Under the project, DMRC will build four metro lines in two phases for Bahrain Metro. Two interchanges are also planned at Bab al Bahrain and al Farooq metro junction. According to the DMRC, the first metro line will start from Bahrain International Airport to Seef Mall. It will pass through King Faisal Highway and Airport Avenue. It will have 9 stations and will be 13 km long.

The second metro line will be from Juffair to Issa town. It will have 11 stations and a 15.6 km long stretch. It will connect a number of areas including Salmaniya, Zinj, Tubli, among others.

Other projects

It may be noted that the DMRC is actively looking for opportunities to bag international projects for the construction and operations of metro projects across the world. Recently, the corporation qualified in the pre-bid process for the construction of Tel Aviv Metro Project in Israel.

Apart from this, the DMRC is also looking to bid for the other international metro projects, including Alexandria in Egypt, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam and Mauritius . It is also engaged in the construction of Dhaka Metro in Bangladesh as a consultant currently.