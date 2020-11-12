  • MORE MARKET STATS

DMRC starts providing real-time update on waiting time at ten Delhi Metro stations; details

November 12, 2020 4:10 PM

The official DMRC social media accounts, from today, i.e, November 12, 2020, will post updates on the average waiting time at ten Delhi Metro stations during the morning (8:30 AM to 10:30 AM) and evening (5:30 PM to 7:30 PM) peak hours.

The real-time average waiting time will be provided during peak hours.

Delhi Metro, in a first, is providing real-time average waiting time at selected busy metro stations. According to DMRC, the real-time average waiting time will be provided during peak hours, if the waiting time goes beyond 20 minutes. The official DMRC social media accounts, from today, i.e, November 12, 2020, will post updates on the average waiting time at ten Delhi Metro stations during the morning (8:30 AM to 10:30 AM) and evening (5:30 PM to 7:30 PM) peak hours. The DMRC said, the purpose behind the move is to help Delhi Metro users effectively plan their journey so as to avoid long queues at entry/exit. Following these ten metro stations are being covered under this initiative:-

  • Chandni Chowk
  • Central Secretariat
  • Chawri Bazaar
  • Rajiv Chowk
  • Patel Chowk
  • Huda City Centre
  • JLN Stadium
  • Barakhamba Road
  • Saket
  • Lal Quila

According to DMRC, during peak hours, the operations staff deployed at these above-mentioned metro stations will continuously monitor the crowd and assess the waiting time. If the waiting time goes beyond 20 minutes, the same will further be informed to commuters through official DMRC social media handles/pages. The waiting time will be modified in case of any fluctuations in traffic/crowd, accordingly and it will also be notified subsequently.

For this initiative, these metro stations and the timings for providing updates have been selected and finalized on the basis of traffic or crowd observed during peak hours. The move is being started on an experimental basis. If required, this initiative will be considered for implementation on more metro stations in the future on the basis of feedback received from Delhi Metro commuters.

At present, Delhi Metro commuters are being allowed into stations only after adhering to prescribed novel coronavirus-related norms. Also, to ensure social distancing, the number of commuters in the metro trains has been restricted. To ensure that commuters are following the new travel protocols, the DMRC has asked the metro users to keep at least 15 to 20 minutes extra time for their travel.

