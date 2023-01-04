With an aim to reduce the travel time and better connectivity, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has opened the newly constructed 130 meter long pedestrian subway. The newly built subway is providing connectivity between the Terminal 1 – IGI Domestic Airport metro station of Magenta line and the Arrival terminal of the domestic airport terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The subway was opened in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC.

Features of newly constructed subway –

For smooth movement of passengers, there are two escalators and two lifts along with a staircase for each entry and exit.

The lifts which have been installed in the newly constructed subways, are more spacious than the general lifts.

The lift has a carrying capacity of 26 people.

The subway has been decorated with attractive artwork depicting the rich heritage of the region.

Last month, the DMRC signed an accord with the YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the suggested metro rail link between New Delhi railway station (NDLS) and Greater Noida city.

The proposed metro rail link is a proposal of Uttar Pradesh government’s plan to facilitate passengers travelling towards Noida International Airport in Jewar from New Delhi railway station. According to the plan, two metro rail stretches will be constructed – Noida Airport to Knowledge Park and Knowledge Park to New Delhi Railway Station. The total number of stations on this route will be 11.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued an advisory for the commuters. The city’s rapid transit system has asked the passengers to purchase the smart cards from Metro Stations only.