DMRC installs Tunnel Booster Fans on Yellow Line, know what it is and how it benefits you

For the smooth functioning of trains in the underground sections, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has installed two tunnel booster fans on the Yellow Line. These have been installed inside the tunnel near Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat on the HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli Yellow Line corridor on Wednesday.

What are ‘Tunnel Booster Fans?’

The Tunnel Booster Fans are one of the most important components of an underground mass transit system. In long tunnels such as the ones used in Metro systems, these tunnel booster fans assist in the ventilation process. For Metro systems specifically, tunnel booster fans may be installed near the crossover to direct the airflow in the desired direction.

How ‘Tunnel Booster Fans’ was installed?

The installation of Tunnel Booster Fans normally takes around 24 hours time. Hence, in order to avoid any inconvenience to passengers, the metro authorities have chosen Holi-day, as the ridership was generally low on that specific day. Apart from this, the metro was also not operational till 02:30 pm and the section between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat on Yellow Line (Line-2 i.e, Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) was closed till the end of operational hours on March 08, 2023.

Nearly a hundred trained personnel led by a General Manager (GM) ranked officer was at the site during the day. The installation work of both fans was simultaneously carried out to ensure that the process took the least possible amount of time.

In a statement, the DMRC said, “A detailed mechanism for timely maintenance, repair, and refurbishment of parts and components has been put in place. These repair works are carried out accordingly under the continuous supervision of the management. As a result, DMRC has been able to maintain a punctuality rate of over 99 percent ever since the commencement of operations.”