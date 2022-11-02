DMRC begins field trial for new high tech entertainment content distribution service

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started the field trial for a new high tech entertainment content distribution ecosystem service on Tuesday, 1 November. This service will transfer the content to the mobile devices with a speed of 400 times faster than 4G internet. The users will be able to avail this service without internet connection. This technology will transfer a full length two hour long HD format movie in two seconds.

The Delhi Metro officials told PTI,The demo of this technology was done at the Metro Bhawan in the presence of DMRC’s managing director Vikas Kumar and officials from the DMRC and HRCP. This service is designed for the convenience of people on the move, the users can access the content after downloading its content, which will be available in HD mode without any frustrating buffering. Its application can extend to all modes of transport including the metro, long distance trains, air travel, and long drives once it is tested and made available in the future. The users will have to attach a dongle to their mobile to download content from an app developed by HRCP.

This app will have a collection of popular movies and games. As part of these trials, these special dongles will be distributed among some employees of the DMRC as well as some other leading corporations, the statement said. This trial will be held over next 30 days and based on the feedback received, the HRCP shall try to make the service available for the public use by the end of the year, DMRC told PTI.

This technology will be available through dongles for all mobile phones and the users will be able to download movies and games according to their interest. The users will be able transfer any type of data through this new wireless technology in a safe and fast way.