DMRC appointed as General Consultant for upcoming corridors of Jaipur Metro

Officials of the DMRC said that the agency has been appointed as the general consultant for the upcoming projects of the Jaipur Metro, which will help in completing the project in a time-bound manner. The agency was also involved in its construction.

“DMRC has been appointed the General Consultant for Jaipur Metro’s upcoming corridors from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar (Phase 1C) and Mansarovar to 200 ft Bypass, Ajmer Road (Phase 1D).

“DMRC will now provide consultancy for the project’s quality aspects and timebound completion,” the Delhi Metro said in a tweet.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Pramit Garg, the DMRC's director, of business development, and P Ramesh, the chief of the Jaipur Metro. The DMRC has provided consultancy for several metro projects across the country.

Delhi Metro’s aggressive bidding for consultancy services for Indian and Foreign Metro Projects include those in Israel, Egypt, Mauritius, Bahrain and Bangladesh and several Indian states. The first route of Jaipur Metro (East-West Corridor) connects Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar via Civil Lines and Chandpole.

The JMRC plans to extend the existing Pink Line to Transport Nagar in Phase 1C. The agency has also prepared a detailed project document based on public suggestions.