DIAL says expanded area for international transfers to be operational soon at Delhi airport

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Monday said the expanded area for international transfer passengers will be operational soon at terminal 3. DIAL is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, and it is also the largest in the country.

The need for expansion of the International-to-International (I-to-I) transfer area arose to accommodate the increasing number of international transfer passengers at terminal 3, according to a release. The newly extended I-to-I transfer area spans approximately 3,000 square metres, which is double in size of the previous I-to-I transfer area. It has been done as part of DIAL’s ongoing phase 3A expansion work.

It will have seven food and beverage (F&B) and retail counters, 10 check-in counters, 15 frisking booths and 8 X-ray machines in the expanded transfer area for the convenience of passengers. Earlier, there were only 1 F&B and retail counter, 06 check-in counters, 11 frisking booths and 4 X-ray machines, the release said. DIAL is a GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium.

“We have successfully completed the extension of the I-to-I transfer area at terminal 3 of Delhi airport and now it is ready for operations…it will also help in enhancing the airport’s operational efficiency,” I Prabhakara Rao, Deputy Managing Director at GMR Group, said.

Post completion of the phase 3A expansion work scheduled in 2023, the passenger handling capacity of the airport will increase to 100 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) and the airside capacity will increase to 140 MPPA. Currently, the passenger handling capacity is around 69 million MPPA.