Dholera-SIR: A unique solution to the world climate crisis?

Dholera-SIR is PM Modi’s brainchild and ambition, and it will soon be seen and emulated by the rest of the country.

By Gopal Goswami,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stated that India must become a Net Zero Emissions nation by 2070. “India has set a target of Net-Zero emission by 2070. “PM Modi remarked during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT). India has set a goal of becoming Net-Zero by the year 2070. We’ve also emphasised the need of living a green lifestyle and called for a Pro Planet People movement, which is critical in combating climate change and ties every individual to the environment.”

“To safeguard our farmers from the effects of climate change, we’re focusing on a combination of back-to-basics and marching into the future. More than 80% of the country’s small farmers are in desperate need of assistance. Natural farming and digital agriculture are the emphasis of the Union Budget 2022-23. We plan to increase the area used in the palm oil business to 6.5 lakh hectares in the next several years. We’re concentrating on both food and nutrition security. In the last seven years, we’ve produced a number of bio-fortified kinds,” said PM Modi.

What he’s saying today is already being implemented. We don’t have to wait till 2070; Dholera-SIR, a grass-root industrial city, is rapidly becoming a reality in this direction. Dholera-SIR is PM Modi’s brainchild and ambition, and it will soon be seen and emulated by the rest of the country.

In 920 square kilometres near Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India’s first Greenfield Industrial City is taking shape. This area, 72 kilometres from Ahmedabad and on the shore of Arab Sagar’s Cambay region, is perfectly suited for export through ports. To maintain the industry-ecological balance, the industrial city region is carved out of 22 villages, with 510 square kilometres set aside for farming-related operations. The city is built in such a way, it will be able to feed its population from the surrounding green area.

Following are the facilities being developed for this world class industrial smart city: –

5000 MV largest dedicated solar power park for Dholera-SIR City.

Four-way (Road, Rail, Se, Air) connectivity for the city with dedicated international Sea & airport to connect with the rest of the country & world.

Self sustainable model of a city with twelve different land use zones satisfies all requirements of citizens including food, job, recreation, all modern & smart lifestyle utilities.

A real model of Smart city, having smart infra, smart utility, smart technology, smart mobility & smart connectivity.

With the mission & vision of 8 lakh skill jobs, to be created through NextGen industries like Aerospace, Defence, Robotics, EV & Solar power batteries the Special Economic Region is going to generate skilled jobs.

Dholera-SIR will host 20 lakh global citizens at its peak.

Dholera-SIR will help to retain top young brains in the country who want the best infrastructure and living atmosphere, hence a big tool to stop Brain-Drain.

The country is going to witness a new kind of migration. GenNext will migrate from ordinary city to smart city like Dholera-SIR or a city like it, where they can avail facilities & luxury like Dubai, Singapore, etc. the current population density in cities is almost 15-20,000 /sq. KM, while in Dholera-SIR approximately 3000 citizens/sq.KM is the expected population.

Some of the salient features of the city are as under: –

Dholera-SIR has a central command & control centre namely ABCD building to felicitate the services and govern the city, the ABCD building is India’s 1st IGBC certified green building.

250-metre-wide central spine, 70-metre-wide internal road, min 12-metre-wide road inside the residential society, min 18mt wide rode for industrial sub-plots, Floor Space Index (FSI) of 5 from day one, are some of the key attractions.

Big land-parcels in each land use zone for global citizens available on 99-year lease inside the Activation Zone developed with ready to plug & play infrastructure.

With 1000-acre land allocated to special education zones in any city in India.

World’s most efficient Water Treatment Plant with only 5% water loss.

Single window clearance for all approvals.

Dholera-SIR is located in India’s first power surplus state Gujarat, ease of doing business & best infrastructure facilities.

Dholera SIR is the only city, implementing most of the schemes launched by PM Modi led central government, some of them are as under: –

PMGatishakti

Smart city

Ease of living, ease of doing business

Make in India

Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Skill India

Digital India– online process from application, selection, allotment, agreement

Dholera SIR is a brand-new industrial city under construction on Gujarat’s DMIC stretch. Dholera will be a role model for the next 25 years and will lead the rest of India. To relieve the strain on Metros and Tier-A cities, we need to build more of these cities. When policymakers are grappling with how to improve the quality of life in huge cities, projects like Dholera-SIR provide a glimpse of light.

Ambrish Parajiya of GAP Associates Pvt Ltd says, “We are happy to be a part of this city’s great endeavour; Dholera SIR will be the perfect combination of residential and industry, where people will live and work with outstanding quality of life and happiness.”

(The author is Research Scholar, NIT Surat. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)