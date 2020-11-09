Development in Varanasi gets big boost! PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for multiple projects

All these development projects are related to the agriculture, tourism and infrastructure sectors and are worth Rs 614 crores.

Big development for Varanasi! Today, several development projects were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing. Besides, the PM also laid the foundation stone of various projects. All these development projects are related to the agriculture, tourism and infrastructure sectors and are worth Rs 614 crores. Apart from inaugurating as well as laying the foundation stones for various projects, the Prime Minister also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of these development projects during the video conference. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The development projects that were inaugurated by PM Modi today include Sarnath Light and Sound show, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, multipurpose seed storehouse, sewerage related works, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, agriculture produce warehouse of 100 MT, IPDS phase 2, Varanasi city smart lighting work, along with a total of 105 Anganwadi Kendras as well as 102 Gau Ashray Kendras, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the online event, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for several development projects including the renovation of Khidkiya Ghat as well as Dashashwamedh Ghat, upgradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, upgradation of certain wards of Kashi, barracks for PAC police force, parking facility along with the redevelopment of park in Beniya Bagh, repair work of roads in the city of Varanasi as well as the development of tourist places across the city.

While addressing the online event, PM Modi congratulated the residents of Varanasi on the inauguration of various development projects across the city. The launch and introduction of various projects is an example of the overall development of Varanasi, the Prime Minister added.