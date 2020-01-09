Despite slowdown, India’s largest port Deendayal Port Trust sees near 9% growth in FY20

The port handled cargo imports worth nearly 6.50 crore tonne in the current fiscal compared to 6.30 crore tonne a year ago, indicating a growth of 3.10%.

Despite slowdown, Deendayal Port Trust (DPT), situated at Kandla in Kutch district of Gujarat, the country’s largest port by volume of cargo handled, registered a nearly 9% growth in cargo handling during the current fiscal (April-December) compared to the year-ago period.

The Kandla port handled a total cargo of around 9.03 crore tonne till December 31, 2019, compared to the previous year’s 8.45 crore tonne, indicating 8.83% growth.

The port handled cargo imports worth nearly 6.50 crore tonne in the current fiscal compared to 6.30 crore tonne a year ago, indicating a growth of 3.10%. In the case of cargo exports, there has been a growth of nearly 17.70%. DPT handled 2.53 crore tonne of export cargo compared to last year’s 2.15 crore tonne.

According to official sources, there was no import of rock phosphate and sulphur in 2018-19, but during the current year, 66,300 tonne cargo was handled at DPT. As far as liquid bulk import cargo handling is concerned, there has been a spectacular growth as it augmented from 94.53 lakh MT to over 1 crore MT. There has been an increase of around 3 lakh MT import cargo of fertilisers at the port from 33.65 lakh MT to 36.69 MT. There has been a slight increase in dry cargo handling from 1.53 crore MT to 1.64 crore MT. There was no import of sponge iron this year against last year’s 1,817 MT. Iron ore import cargo handling witnessed a downfall – from 11.23 lakh MT to 4.47 lakh MT during the period.

Export of liquid cargo at DPT enhanced from 14.96 lakh MT to 18.25 lakh MT. Castor oil cargo worth 1.16 lakh MT was handled compared to last year’s 1.12 lakh MT at the port. In 2018-19, there was no export of molasses from Kandla, but during the current year, export cargo worth 2.04 lakh MT molasses was handled. Dry export cargo worth 1.40 crore MT was handled at DPT till December 31, 2019, which was around 1.08 crore MT till December 31, 2018. There has been a sharp decline in steel pipes from 3.65 lakh MT to 82,986 MT. Export cargo of iron and steel also witnessed downfall from 4.19 lakh MT to 1.14 lakh MT.